FAW confirms football “at all levels of the game” postponed in Wales this weekend after death of the Queen

Listen to this article

Football “at all levels of the game” has been postponed in Wales this weekend following the death of the Queen.

The decision covers everything from the JD Cymru Leagues to grassroots football.

“The Football Association of Wales can confirm that this weekend’s fixtures (9-12 September) at all levels of the game will be postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Further updates on fixtures scheduled to take place during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.FAW confirms.” A statement says.

The Football Association of Wales can confirm that this weekend's fixtures (9-12 September) at all levels of the game will be postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/hnSODET5im — FAW GRASSROOTS (@FAWGrassroots) September 9, 2022

JD Cymru Leagues said it “can confirm that this weekend’s fixtures (9-11 September) will be postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Further updates on fixtures scheduled to take place during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

The Football Association of England has also postponed all matches until Tuesday next week after the death of the Queen.

The English FA’s decision covers Premier League to grassroots games.

The Scottish FA has cancelled all professional games.

The period of official public mourning is expected to be 11 days, beginning after Her Majesty’s death on Thursday.

In guidance published this morning, the UK Government said: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.”

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.”

“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.”

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.”

Read Next