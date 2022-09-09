Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 9th Sep 2022

Updated: Fri 9th Sep

FAW confirms football “at all levels of the game” postponed in Wales this weekend after death of the Queen

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Football “at all levels of the game” has been postponed in Wales this weekend following the death of the Queen.

The decision covers everything from the JD Cymru Leagues to grassroots football.

“The Football Association of Wales can confirm that this weekend’s fixtures (9-12 September) at all levels of the game will be postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Further updates on fixtures scheduled to take place during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.FAW confirms.” A statement says.

JD Cymru Leagues said it “can confirm that this weekend’s fixtures (9-11 September) will be postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Further updates on fixtures scheduled to take place during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

The Football Association of England has also postponed all matches until Tuesday next week after the death of the Queen.

The English FA’s decision covers Premier League to grassroots games.

The Scottish FA has cancelled all professional games.

The period of official public mourning is expected to be 11 days, beginning after Her Majesty’s death on Thursday.

In guidance published this morning, the UK Government said: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations.”

“As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.”

“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.”

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.”

 

Read Next

  • National mourning guidance published for businesses, shops and sport
  • The Queen’s Life and Reign
  • Queen Elizabeth II: the end of the ‘new Elizabethan age’
  • Queen Elizabeth II: a moderniser who steered the British monarchy into the 21st century

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    National mourning guidance published for businesses, shops and sport

    News

    The Queen’s Life and Reign

    News

    Queen Elizabeth II: the end of the ‘new Elizabethan age’

    News

    Queen Elizabeth II: a moderniser who steered the British monarchy into the 21st century

    News

    First Minister of Wales “We pay tribute to Her Majesty’s dedication and selfless devotion”

    News

    Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces

    News

    Mold costume hire business attracts people from across UK to its quirky workshops

    News

    Cost of living crisis: the health risks of not turning the heating on in winter

    News

    North Wales moves to ‘drought status’ after months of dry weather, NRW confirms

    News




    Read 462,402 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn