Faster journeys between Cardiff, Manchester, and Holyhead thanks to rail upgrades

Passengers travelling between Cardiff, Manchester, and Holyhead can now benefit from faster journeys after Network Rail and Transport for Wales (TfW) collaborated to remove numerous historic speed restrictions on the route.

This significant improvement impacts the Class 67 locomotives that haul Mark 4 carriages on TfW’s Premier Service trains, which had previously been limited in 40 locations on the Marches Line.

Network Rail has successfully removed 38 of these restrictions, leading to quicker journey times.

Passengers are already experiencing reduced travel durations by approximately 10 minutes between Cardiff and Manchester, thanks to signalling tweaks and new signage.

Alex Hinshelwood, Network Rail Wales and Borders Programme Manager, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s outcome: “After three years of hard work and collaboration, the line-speed improvement project on the Marches Line has been commissioned.”

“This allows all trains between Hereford, Crewe, and North Wales to run at the same speed, bringing significant journey time improvements in time for the December 2024 timetable change.”

“The top speed on the line hasn’t altered – but now all trains, some of which were previously restricted to a lower speed, are allowed to run at the same top speed.”

Mr Hinshelwood added, “When we saw the potential journey-time savings that could be made, we were thrilled to be able to help TfW deliver faster journeys for their passengers by realising the full capability of the railway.”

“We are now looking at other locations across the Wales and Borders route where we can make similar line-speed improvements.”

Colin Lea, TfW Planning and Performance Director, highlighted the benefits for passengers: “Working closely with our partners in Network Rail, we are delighted to have agreed these key line-speed improvements on the Marches Line.”

“These will initially prove to be a performance boost for us, meaning we can get more customers to where they are traveling on time. From December, we will also be able to improve journey times on the back of this work, meaning shorter journeys for our customers.”

Mr Lea emphasised the importance of the Marches route, stating, “The Marches route is incredibly important, linking North Wales and the North West of England, to South Wales and services to the Cambrian coast and Birmingham.

“Speed improvements can only be achieved through close collaboration and with safety at the forefront, so this achievement really does show how train operators and Network Rail can work together for the benefit of customers and the economy.”