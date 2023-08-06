Family-owned Chester Model Shop selected for exclusive Hornby TT scale range

Chester Model Centre, the independent family-owned hobby shop in the centre of the city has announced an exciting partnership with Hornby. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The shop, on Bridge Street Row East has become one of only seven retailers in the UK chosen to stock the much-anticipated TT Scale trains. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This collaboration is seen as a significant milestone, not just for the Chester Model Centre but for independent hobby shops struggling to remain on the high street. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The TT Scale range from Hornby introduces a new smaller scale of 1:120, offering enthusiasts a new dimension of realism and detail while requiring less space. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The addition to the model train market is ideal for collectors looking to expand their layouts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paul Boyland, owner of Chester Model Centre, spoke of his excitement, saying, “We’re honoured to be selected as one of the exclusive retailers for the new Hornby TT Scale trains. As a local family-owned hobby shop, one of our goals is to keep hobbies alive for future generations.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paul’s emphasis on keeping hobbies accessible for everyone resonates with the Chester Model Centre’s mission. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He mentions how the shop has seen an increase in children and young people, attending events like Making Tracks – the annual summer model rail exhibition at Chester Cathedral, and stresses the importance of hobbies in enhancing wellbeing, confidence, social skills, and stress relief. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Chester Model Centre has been a go-to shop for model rail enthusiasts across the Northwest and North Wales. With a team having over 100 years of combined experience, they offer expert guidance to hobbyists. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The introduction of the Hornby TT Scale trains at Chester Model Centre provides enthusiasts and collectors with an expanded range of options and opportunities to create layouts that require less space. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The precision and attention to detail in the TT Scale range will create a captivating experience for hobbyists of all ages. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Customers can now visit Chester Model Centre’s store, located at 71-73 Bridge Street Row East in Chester city centre, or explore the extensive range online at ChesterModelCentre.com, to discover the full collection of Hornby TT Scale trains. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With expert guidance from the knowledgeable staff at Chester Model Centre, hobbyists can select the perfect additions to their layouts and bring their miniature worlds to life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

