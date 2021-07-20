Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th Jul 2021

Updated: Tue 20th Jul

Extreme pressures on the Welsh Ambulance Service yesterday meant it had to declare a ‘business continuity incident’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Ambulance Service has said it was forced to declare a ‘Business Continuity Incident’ on Monday due to “extreme pressures” on services.

The Trust has been receiving in the region of 2,000 calls per day via 999 for the last three days.

The ambulance service said incidents yesterday were nine per cent higher than predicted, up 11 per cent from last Monday (12 July, 2021) and up 29 per cent from the same Monday last year.

Immediately life-threatening ‘RED’ calls were also up by almost 30 per cent compared to last Monday.

Call volume, coupled with lengthy delays at hospitals across Wales, meant that demand on the service exceeded its capacity to respond.

As a result, some patients waited many hours for an ambulance.

The Trust put special arrangements in place to manage demand, including asking some patients to make an alternative arrangement, such as making their own way to hospital.

More than a fifth  – 21 per cent –  of 999 calls yesterday were categorised as low acuity ‘GREEN’ calls and were subsequently assessed by NHS 111 Wales.

Among them was a person with a fish hook in their foot, a person who had caught their finger in a juicer and a person with diarrhoea.

Director of Operations Lee Brooks said: “It’s very rare that we declare a business continuity incident and it’s not a decision that we take lightly – it’s a sign of a serious situation.

“Yesterday’s heat coupled with the delays at hospitals meant we reached a point in the early evening where demand actually overtook our capacity to respond in a safe and timely way.

“For anyone who had an excessive wait for an ambulance yesterday, we are very sorry for your experience and this is not the service we want to provide.

“While we’re in a more stable position today, we’re still experiencing extreme pressures right across Wales, and we need the public’s help.

“Please only call 999 if a life is on the line – that’s a cardiac arrest, chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking or catastrophic bleeding.

“If it’s not a life-threatening emergency, then it’s important that you use of the many alternatives to 999, starting with the symptom checkers on our NHS 111 Wales website as well as your GP, pharmacist and Minor Injuries Unit.”

Lee added his thanks to staff and volunteers across the service.

He added: “Our staff and volunteers in every corner of Wales and in every part of our service are working flat out to deliver the best service we can to people in Wales in very difficult conditions.

“I’d like to extend a huge thank you to colleagues for the immense collective effort.”

Click here to read the ambulance service’s top tips for summer safety.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

A494 Westbound back open following earlier vehicle fire

News

Bid to extend life of Flintshire quarry could go ahead despite fears over cracks in homes

News

Air Ambulance lands in Hawarden following one-vehicle collision on Glynne Way

News

The fourth Airbus BelugaXL took to the skies today for the first time

News

Saltney woman sentenced for drugs dealing following police stop check in Chester

News

Fans of steam can catch a glimpse of the Scots Guardsman thundering through Deeside this evening

News

Deeside based Anwyl boosts food bank charity with £53,710 donation

News

New video shows growth of Covid in Flintshire over the last two weeks as cases soar

News

Gypsy and Traveller site plans for Flintshire village recommended for approval despite concerns

News





Read 386,775 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn