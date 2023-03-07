Extra patrols and street lighting to make Flintshire a safer place

Flintshire has been successful in the latest bid for funds from the Safer Streets initiative, a Home Office programme aimed at making the area’s streets safer for everyone who visits, lives, or works in the county. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project is the fourth round of funding provided by the UK government, specifically aimed at preventing violence against women and girls in public, neighbourhood crime, and anti-social behaviour. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project will enable the roll-out of extra CCTV and streetlighting and provide additional patrols to make areas safer and crimes easier to detect. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project will also expand work to change attitudes and behaviours and prevent these crimes happening in the first place, through a partnership between North Wales Police, Flintshire County Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Safer Streets Fund allows forces and local authorities to invest in transformative crime intervention initiatives, such as deploying six HD re-deployable CCTV cameras linked to the Council Control room, target hardening and crime prevention packs including video doorbells, security lighting, and property marking kits. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project also funds facilities, services, and activities for young people in these areas and significant environmental works, increasing the lighting and security of public pathways linking residential streets and public transport infrastructure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire’s efforts to reduce the incidence of crime are focused on prevention and early intervention, particularly in tackling violence against women and girls and anti-social behaviour generally. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A North Wales POlcie spokesperson said: “Evaluation of the Safer Streets Fund shows that this investment makes communities feel safer. People in communities that have had extra CCTV and street lighting installed are less likely to worry about being mugged or robbed.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Safer Streets Fund is an essential step in building confidence in the police and supporting local communities to tackle crime and improve safety. To find out more about the Safer Streets Fund.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​