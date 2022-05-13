Exhibition of Welsh art opens at Chester art gallery

A Chester art gallery is set to open its doors for the staging of a major exhibition featuring the work of a Cheshire born artist whose paintings capture the rugged beauty of the Isle of Anglesey, the place she has called home for the last 60 years.

The exhibition, opened at Gorstella Gallery at Tudor Farm in Dodleston near Chester on Thursday (12th May) features a retrospective of works by acclaimed artist Audrey Hind RCA which spans her 60-year career from the 1960s to the present day.

Works by David Grosvenor, Christopher Rainham and Colin Halliday will also be on display.

Born in Cheshire, Audrey Hind, studied at Northwich College of Art, Manchester and Liverpool Colleges of Art.

A resident of Anglesey since 1962 and a member of the Royal Cambrian Academy(RCA) since 1978, her paintings are influenced by living on the island under the shadow of the mountains of Snowdonia and surrounded by the Irish Sea.

Audrey’s work can be found in both private and public collections throughout the UK including those of HM The Queen Mother, British Steel, Unilever, Anglesey Borough Council, Shell UK and The National Library of Wales.

Audrey’s works are a mix of watercolour, mixed media and oil paintings.

In 1983, Audrey was Artist/Printmaker in Residence at Port Sunlight. Audrey, who at 85, is still producing new work said “I wish to express my thanks and gratitude to Gorstella Gallery for honour of this Retrospective Exhibition showing examples of my work over 60 years on Anglesey”. The gallery which was founded in 1990 by Peter and Klazien Bullivant is now run by their daughter Bridget who said “For over 60 years, Audrey has been painting the Anglesey landscape and this exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to see the best in Welsh art.”

Viewings will also be available on Saturday 14th, Sunday 15th, Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd May between 11am and 5.00pm and thereafter by appointment.