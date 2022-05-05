Ewloe: Youths attempt to set fire to kids play area equipment

A group of youths in Ewloe were seen trying to set fire to equipment in a children’s play area.

The incident happened on Friday evening at McAlpines Park in the Maes Deri area.

Police have said patrols are being stepped up as a result.

South Flintshire Police said in statement: “On Friday, 29 April we received reports of an arson offence committed by youths at McAlpines Park, Ewloe.”

“Shortly before 7.30pm, a witness reported a group of youths attempting to set fire to apparatus in the children’s play area.”

“Officers attended and found burnt debris after the youths had left the location.”

“Patrols have been increased in the Maes Deri area as a result.”