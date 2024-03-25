Ewloe venue set to become the first social club in the UK to achieve net zero status

Ewloe Social Club is set to become the first social club in the UK to achieve net zero status.

The significant environmental milestone is made possible through a generous grant of £44,920 from the Parc Adfer Community Benefit Fund.

It will enable the club to install a comprehensive solar panel array and battery storage system.

Once installed, the club will be able to produce an impressive 2092 kWh of renewable energy annually, contributing to a substantial reduction of over 4000 kg in carbon emissions.

Then move underlines the club’s commitment to environmental stewardship and also positions it as a leader in community-driven sustainability efforts.

A spokesperson for the Ewloe Social Club expressed deep gratitude for the support received from the Parc Adfer Community Benefit Fund. “This grant is not just an investment in renewable energy; it’s an investment in our community’s future,” they remarked. “It allows us to continue operating sustainably and to keep offering vital facilities that our local community relies on.”

Becky Morgan, an advisor from Pathway to Net Zero, praised the club’s efforts towards achieving long-term sustainability. “The dedication and innovative approach taken by the club, led by Paul and his team, have been truly impressive. Their journey towards becoming a low-carbon community facility is an exemplary model for others to follow,” she stated.

The grant for the solar project comes on the heels of another successful initiative—the replacement of the concert room’s roof through funding from the Prosperous Community Flintshire Key Fund.

This upgrade significantly reduced the club’s energy consumption, enhancing comfort for its users.

The club also acknowledged the support from local MP Mark Tami, who has been instrumental in facilitating these advancements.

Flintshire Local Voluntary Council have also been instrumental in the two equally important grant application approvals, allowing the club to be better placed to offer the local community a sustainable venue for

generations to come.