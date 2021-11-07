Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 7th Nov 2021

Essential resurfacing work taking place on the A494 River Dee Bridge in Queensferry this week

A section of the A494 in Deeside will be closed overnight this week for essential carriageway resurfacing.

Work is being carried on the Westbound Carriageway and bridge deck over the River Dee Bridge in Queensferry between Monday 8 November and Friday 12 November.

The resurfacing work will begin on Monday and be carried out over four nights between 7.30pm – 6am.

Between those times there will be a full westbound carriageway closure from Deeside Industrial Estate to Queensferry Asda.

Traffic will be diverted at Deeside Industrial Estate over the Flintshire bridge and along the A548 to Flint, South via A5119 Flint Mountain to rejoin the A55 in a Westerly Direction at Junction 33.

Traffic Wales has said, “The works are being carried out overnight in November when traffic flows are historically lower to minimise disruption.”

These are the closures over the four nights:

-Full closure of A494 Westbound between Deeside Ind Estate and Queensferry.

-Full Closure of Deeside Ind Estate Westbound on slip

-Full Closure of A494/A548 Drome Corner Westbound on slip

-Full Closure Of Shottick Westbound on slip.

Traffic Wales has said: “Local residence access to be provided by Principle Contractor.”

 



