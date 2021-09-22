Essential resurfacing to take place next month on A483 between junctions 6 and 7

Essential resurfacing works are set to take place on the A483 in Wrexham between Junction 6 Gresford and Junction 7 Rossett.

Since January 2020, approximately 150 surfacing repairs have been undertaken on this section of road.

Traffic Wales say more than half of these repairs have been undertaken under rolling road blocks during the day and the remaining were carried out using full overnight carriageway closures.

The works will begin on October 11th and are programmed to take 5 weeks, depending on weather conditions, but every effort will be made to finish ahead of schedule if that is possible.

The organisation says that by undertaking this work now, it is estimated that daytime disruption due to rolling road blocks could be reduced by up to 27 hours over the same period.

To minimise disruption as much as possible the work is being carried out under a contraflow arrangement. This will allow a single lane of free-flowing traffic in both directions to continue through the area when the works are ongoing.

A reduced speed limit will also be in place at this time to ensure the safety of motorists and road workers.

Overnight closures and daytime lane closures between junctions 5 to 6 and 6 to 7 will be in place at the beginning and end of the work to set up and dismantle the contraflow arrangement.

The diversion route for the closure between Mold road interchange (J5) to Rossett interchange J7 will be via the A541/A5152 and B5102/ B5445.

For closures on the Junction 6 slip roads, traffic will be diverted along the A483 to junction 5 for Northbound closures and junction 7 for Southbound closures, from where they will be signed to continue their journey.

A spokesperson for Traffic Wales said: “This project will address the deteriorating condition of the carriageway to eliminate the current ongoing and increasing requirement for reactive repairs.

“This will ultimately mean less disruption for motorists in future and will deliver a safe, quiet, high-quality road surface for many years to come.

“The resurfacing work is essential to maintain the condition of the carriageway, protect the safety of the travelling public and to remove the risk of increasing unplanned closures.

“Not carrying out this work would lead to further deterioration of the carriageway resulting in unplanned emergency closures causing more disruption and inconvenience than planned works.”