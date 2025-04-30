“Enjoy the May bank holiday safely and responsibly”, urges Welsh Ambulance Service

With the early May bank holiday fast approaching, the Welsh Ambulance Service is urging the public to stay safe and use 999 responsibly.

It’s set to be another warm and sunny few days and many will likely be planning to head out and enjoy the spring conditions.

Ahead of what it expected to be an extremely busy time, the Trust is asking people to take the following precautions to keep themselves well:

Stock up on prescription medications before the three-day weekend when GP surgeries will be closed.

Consume alcohol in moderation, eating before you drink and alternating alcoholic beverages with soft drinks.

Pre-arrange your transport home and never drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

Ensure you have a fully stocked first aid kit to care for minor injuries at home, including remedies for common ailments like coughs, sore throats and diarrhoea.

Look out for family, friends and neighbours who are especially vulnerable.

If you’re ill or injured and unsure what to do, visit the NHS 111 Wales website.

Judith Bryce, Assistant Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Bank holiday weekends are always a very busy time for us, and we typically see a jump in the number of calls being received by our contact centres.

“The health system is already under significant pressure, and we all have a part to play in ensuring that we protect our precious resources for those who need them most so please act responsibly and help us to help you.

“Remember that 999 is for emergencies only so if it’s not an emergency but you need medical help or want reassurance, the NHS 111 Wales website should be your first port of call for advice, information and next steps.”

The Trust is also asking the public to treat emergency workers with respect.

Judith added: “At a time where many people will be enjoying the long weekend, consuming alcohol and making the most of the forecast good weather, please consider those who are working hard to keep people safe and treat our ambulance workers with the respect they deserve.

“While we wish everyone an enjoyable bank holiday, please remember that emergency workers are normal human beings just trying to do a job.

“They are there to help you, so please do not make their jobs harder than they already are by subjecting them to any kind of abusive behaviour.”