Engineering works to affect weekend journeys on North Wales Coast Line in April and May

Passengers are being asked to check before they travel between Bangor and Holyhead on four weekends in April and May when Network Rail will be carrying out essential track renewals.

Buses will replace all trains between Bangor and Holyhead on the North Wales Coast Line all day on the following Saturdays and Sundays: 13-14 April, 20-21 April, 27-28 April, and 18-19 May.

Buses will also replace Avanti West Coast trains between Llandudno Junction, Bangor and Holyhead all day on Sunday 19 May, and Transport for Wales trains between Llandudno Junction and Holyhead after 5pm on the same day.

Buses will also replace all trains between Rhyl and Holyhead on the same line, and between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog on the Conwy Valley Line, on Saturday and Sunday 11-12 May.

Network Rail will be replacing the rails, sleepers, and ballast (track stones) to help maintain a safe and reliable railway.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We are working really hard to improve train service punctuality and this essential work is a part of our commitment to do that.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the renewals to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We appreciate the patience of passengers and our lineside neighbours and thank them for their understanding.”