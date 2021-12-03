Energy bills set to rocket again in April doubling the average householders’ heating bills since last year

Millions are now facing a daily ‘heat or eat’ dilemma due to soaring energy prices a charity has said.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action has warned the average household gas bill could increase by £467 compared to October 2020.

NEA estimates average domestic energy bills have already soared by over £230 per customer compared to last winter.

It means that the cost of heating the average home will have doubled since last winter.

The warning comes on Fuel Poverty Awareness Day which highlights the ‘cold reality’ of millions struggling to pay energy bills.

Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of National Energy Action said: “Every home should be a warm and safe place, but for over 4.5 million UK households the cold reality is very different and getting much worse.

“The cost of living in the UK is at its highest level in a decade with household energy bills the biggest driver.”

“When the costs of essential services go up, those on lowest incomes get hit hardest.”

“Bills have increased by well over £230 since last winter and millions now face a daily heat or eat dilemma.”

“We estimate energy bills will rocket again in April, doubling the average householders’ heating bills since last year.”

“Over the same period, those on the lowest incomes have seen their income plummet by over £1,000 per year. Just think about that. For people already on a budgetary knife-edge, the cost of keeping a family warm has exploded while budgets have collapsed. No amount of useful tips or savvy shopping can cope with that.”

Scorer continues: “Cold homes cause needless deaths and unnecessary physical and mental harm, impacting precious health services over the busiest winter months.”

“Growing up cold can also permanently damage childhood development and future life chances.”

“The Chancellor missed a great opportunity to limit the damage in the November Budget.”

“If the UK Government does not act decisively to help people on the lowest incomes keep their homes warm and safe, we will walk, with our eyes wide open, into a disastrous combination of problem debt, physical and mental harm and increasing numbers of avoidable winter deaths”.

“Friday 3 December is Fuel Poverty Awareness Day and we hope we see more support than ever.”

“Like many organisations, National Energy Action offers direct support for those living in fuel poverty.”

“We will be sharing a range of resources which we hope can get people through this winter and working with other organisations to highlight the huge amount of positive work they are doing to help people heat their homes.”

“The good news is we, and increasing number of other organisations, know positive outcomes can be achieved if we can help keep more people warm and well in their own homes.”