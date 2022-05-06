Emptying of oxygen tanks at former Deeside Rainbow Hospital will create noise and clouds

Oxygen tanks outside Deeside Leisure Centre, which were used for the temporary field hospital, will be emptied next week and residents locally are being warned the process will be noisy.

Clouds will also be visible from a distance and the fire service is aware of the planned activity, the health board has said.

A spokesperson from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “For safety reasons, the leased oxygen tanks cannot be transported away from the site with oxygen inside.

“On the morning of Monday 9th May, the oxygen tanks outside Ysbyty Enfys Deeside will be emptied as part of the final stage of the temporary hospital’s planned decommissioning.”

“The oxygen system at Deeside is no longer required.”

“This standard procedure will be noisy and, depending on the weather conditions, can take up to a few hours.”

“Clouds will be visible from some distance away, but this is not at all harmful and there is no risk to health.”

“The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are aware of this planned activity, therefore there is no need for this to be reported to them.”

“The site will be secured while this process takes place.”

The health board has published some frequently asked questions:

What is in the large tanks / what will the ‘cloud’ be made of?

The tanks/cloud contain oxygen, which isn’t harmful.

Why is this oxygen being emptied?

Ysbyty Enfys Deeside has been decommissioned and the oxygen is no longer needed.

Will the oxygen be used elsewhere?

Due to safety considerations, instead of reuse for medical purposes the remaining oxygen is being vented in a controlled manner.

Is the process safe?

This is a standard procedure and will be completed in a controlled manner by an expert team. The oxygen release is not harmful and there’s no need for the local community to be concerned.