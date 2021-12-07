Emma Berry jailed for life for the murder of Dean Bennett in Connah’s Quay

A 47-year-old woman has been jailed for life for the murder of Dean Bennett in Connah’s Quay earlier this year.

Emma Berry, of Old Quay House on Dock Road, Connah’s Quay was sentenced to a minimum of 16-years at Mold Crown Court today.

Berry previously pleaded not guilty and was due to go on trial on Monday, but changed her plea before her case began.

Dean, 31, was stabbed on May 22 this year, he was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Bell, from the Major Incident Team said: “This is an incredibly tragic case which saw a young man lose his life as a result of a single stab wound.”

“Dean’s family have understandably been left devastated by his death and the thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with them at this difficult time.”

DCI Bell added: “Our deepest sympathies go out to Dean’s family and friends for their loss.”

“This tragic case is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of knife crime.”

“The use of a bladed weapon often has catastrophic consequences for the victim, their family and the perpetrator.”

“I urge you to think twice about using such a weapon.”

“As this case demonstrates, the senseless use of a knife has resulted in the tragic death of a much-loved father, son, brother and friend to many.”

“I acknowledge the sentence imposed today and I hope it will provide some degree of closure to Dean’s family. I hope it will bring them, and the community, a small degree of justice.”

Dean’s family said: “As a family we wish to thank the police and all those involved for all their hard work, and the speed at which the investigation has been dealt with.”

“The support we have received from our family, friends and the wider community has been overwhelming.”