Eighteen years of free prescriptions ‘vital lifeline’ in Wales says Alyn and Deeside MS

A policy providing free prescriptions across Wales has marked its 18th anniversary, with local MS Jack Sargeant praising its impact on residents in Flintshire.

Introduced in April 2007 by the Welsh Labour Government, the policy means people across Wales, regardless of age or income, can access prescription medication without charge. On a typical day, over 230,000 prescription items are issued by GPs and dispensed in Welsh pharmacies.

Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside, said the scheme has made a significant difference in people’s lives across the community.

“I am proud that the Welsh Labour Government have made prescriptions free in Flintshire for the last 18 years,” said Mr Sargeant. “Everybody should be able to access the medication that they need at the point at which they need it. I don’t believe that finances should ever be a barrier to accessing the medication you need to be well.”

The MS highlighted how the policy has particular relevance for those with chronic or long-term health conditions.

“For my constituents with a disability, chronic illness or long-term health condition I know that often multiple medications are needed every month to enable people to live full, healthy lives,” he said. “Having to find the money for those items could create great strain and anxiety, particularly during the current cost of living crisis. I’m pleased that this isn’t a concern for people in Wales.”

Mr Sargeant also noted the broader benefits of the scheme, suggesting that free access to medication helps prevent more serious health issues and reduces pressure on the NHS.

“Free prescriptions not only help people to sustain good quality lives but prevent against illnesses worsening, which can lead to pain for an individual and the need for more complex care within our NHS,” he said.

The policy is one part of a wider effort by the Welsh Labour Government to make NHS Wales more accessible. Digital improvements such as e-prescribing are being rolled out to make ordering and receiving medication more efficient. Additionally, parking at hospitals across Wales remains free, allowing patients and visitors to attend without incurring extra costs.