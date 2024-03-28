Traffic is expected to peak on Easter Saturday with at least 18.5 million car journeys planned, as Brits seek to join family and friends for the Easter break.

With so many journeys predicted, and the unsettled weather forecast for parts of the UK, The AA is warning drivers to take extra care on the roads especially if they do encounter any spring showers.

As well as standing water and slippery streets, drivers should remember that stopping distances increase when there is rain and when vehicles are carrying more weight.

Reducing speed and keeping a safe distance from other vehicles is key to staying safe in wet conditions.

Traffic expectations

A recent AA survey of 12,420 members showed Bank holiday traffic is likely to peak on Easter Saturday (30 March), with around 18.5 million of Britain’s drivers planning to use their cars. Easter Sunday will see around half of Britain’s drivers on the roads.

The survey also more than 5.2 million of Bank Holiday journeys will be to visit family or friends – people aged 18-24 are most likely to be travelling for this reason, with older drivers (65+) less likely.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are predicted to be the quietest days but will still see around 16 million cars* on the roads with 26% of those intending to drive still undecided about where they’ll be heading.

Weather

The unsettled weather we’ve had for most of the year so far looks set to continue during the Easter break. Rain is still predicted in some areas which will bring its own issues of spray on the roads and more water falling onto already saturated land.

Easter Sunday also sees the UK move to British Summer Time (BST) where clocks go forward by an hour.

This, of course, means an hour less in bed so before travelling make sure you’re fit, ready and awake.

Breakdown advice

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “Easter is the first opportunity many people have to go and see their family and we’re expecting the roads to be busy. Before setting off on a long journey it’s important to check your car. A few simple checks could stop car trouble from upsetting your plans. Take 10 minutes to check your oil, coolant, and windscreen wash levels. It’s also important to make sure you have plenty of fuel and or electric charge and check that all your lights are working.

“Check your tyre pressures – do this when the tyres are cold and don’t forget to check the tread – including the spare if your vehicle has one. If your vehicle doesn’t carry a spare wheel, it can be useful to plan ahead by making a note of your vehicle’s tyre sizes and keeping it in a safe place in case you need to pass this information on to a tyre provider.

“If driving in wet weather, try to avoid standing water where safe to do so as this can cover potholes or displaced inspection covers that may be lurking below the surface.”