Posted: Thu 11th Jul 2024

Early morning blaze at Buckley property being treated as arson

Police have launched an investigation following a fire at a property in Buckley.

South Flintshire Police have said the blaze, which broke out at Prince of Wales Court in the early hours of Tuesday, July 9, is being treated as arson.

According to a police statement, the fire began in a bin store before spreading to a flat located above.

Fire crews responded promptly, arriving at the scene at 3.40 am.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and the fire was extinguished by 5.15 am.

A police spokesperson stated, “The fire is now believed to have been started intentionally.”

Officers are urging anyone with information that could aid the investigation to come forward.

Those with relevant details are asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number 24000603574.

