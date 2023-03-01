Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! – Google celebrates St David’s Day for the 19th year
Google’s homepage logo has been given a makeover to mark the annual celebration of St David’s Day, the patron saint of Wales.
The Doodle’s design honours St David’s Day and represents the colours and traditions of Wales.
Since 2004, the search engine has been creating a series of Doodle designs to celebrate St David’s Day, making today’s design the 19th in the collection.
St David’s Day, or Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant in Welsh, marks the day in 589 when St David was canonised and became the patron saint of Wales.
Today’s Google Doodle was inspired by items found in Wales and was created using handcrafted cut acrylic glass, inspired by traditional stained glass windows.
The Doodle also prominently features Wales’ national flower, the daffodil.
Google often updates its homepage logo to celebrate significant events or anniversaries from around the world.
These can range from the birthdays of famous individuals to holidays or historic moments.
Behind-the-scenes process for today’s Doodle artwork
