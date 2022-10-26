‘Dumping at its worst’ man finds carrier bag stuffed with dead rabbits while out walking in Flint
Flintshire council has launched an investigation after a carrier bag containing dead rabbits was found in a rural part of Flint.
Local resident Shaun England was out walking along Coed Onn Road near the junction with Allt-Goch Lane when he spotted the carrier bag by the side of the road.
Shaun went over to the bag only to discover there were a number of dead brown rabbits inside.
He said, “couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw a carrier bag full of dead rabbits. Dumping at its worse.”
He contacted Flintshire Council and given it was a ‘distressing incident’ they sent someone out straight away to collect the grim find.
Flintshire’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Katie Wilby, said:
“We have been made aware by a local resident of a number of dead rabbits deposited in a carrier bag.”
“As with all such distressing incidents, the Council has removed them immediately.”
“We will also do everything possible within our power to investigate this further.”
Read Next
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com