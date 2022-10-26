Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Oct 2022

‘Dumping at its worst’ man finds carrier bag stuffed with dead rabbits while out walking in Flint

Flintshire council has launched an investigation after a carrier bag containing dead rabbits was found in a rural part of Flint.

Local resident Shaun England was out walking along Coed Onn Road near the junction with Allt-Goch Lane when he spotted the carrier bag by the side of the road.

Shaun went over to the bag only to discover there were a number of dead brown rabbits inside.

He said, “couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw a carrier bag full of dead rabbits. Dumping at its worse.”

He contacted Flintshire Council and given it was a ‘distressing incident’ they sent someone out straight away to collect the grim find.

Flintshire’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Katie Wilby, said:

“We have been made aware by a local resident of a number of dead rabbits deposited in a carrier bag.”

“As with all such distressing incidents, the Council has removed them immediately.”

“We will also do everything possible within our power to investigate this further.”

 

