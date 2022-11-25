Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Nov 2022

Drivers filling up at Costco save more than £6.50 a tank of petrol compared to a supermarket, says RAC

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The RAC has accused the UK’s four big supermarkets of making excessive margins on fuel after membership-only retailer Costco reacted to the falling wholesale market by cutting its petrol by 8p a litre to 147.7p – 12p less than the average price of a litre bought at a supermarket.

Petrol at Costco – which has a store on Dunkirk Trading Estate in Chester – is now 14p lower than the UK average.

The RAC – which earlier this week called on Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco to slash their prices in response to steadily falling wholesale costs – believes the move by Costco “powerfully demonstrates” how overpriced fuel is elsewhere.

The average price of unleaded across the UK stands at 161.90p while diesel is 186.13p – at one of the four major supermarkets however, it is only slightly cheaper at 159.75p for petrol and 183.91p for diesel.

Diesel at Costco is currently on sale at its 19 forecourts for an average of 171.6p – nearly 14.5p less than the UK average and 12p cheaper than a litre at a supermarket.

Drivers filling up at Costco will generally save more than £6.50 a tank compared to a supermarket, at Costco Chester unleaded is a 142.9p and diesel is 166.9p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers who aren’t fortunate enough to be members of Costco will no doubt be horrified to see just how cheaply fuel can be sold. It’s no wonder you often see long queues for fuel at Costco.”

“In fact, they recently had to change the queuing system at their Bristol forecourt to cope with the number of people wanting to fill up.”

“The fact petrol and diesel can be sold for 12p per litre less than is currently being charged on average at the big four supermarkets is very concerning. Even accepting Costco operates on pretty thin margins the supermarkets should be slashing their prices.”

“On Tuesday this week we called on them to cut by 5p a litre but since then wholesale costs have fallen even further, so they should really be cutting by at least 7p.”

“Given the huge gap between wholesale fuel prices and the averages charged by the supermarkets, it could be argued that drivers are being deprived the benefit of the Government’s 5p duty cut.”

“This is unfair and we hope it is being duly noted by both the Government and the Competition and Markets Authority which is currently investigating UK fuel retailing.”

“Other than trying to fill up somewhere cheaper there’s very little drivers can do to avoid shelling out more than they should have to in the cost-of-living crisis.”

“To rub further salt in the wound, the average price of petrol in Europe is 158p while diesel is 166p.”

“Across the Channel in France unleaded is 148p despite duty on petrol being 61p a litre and, while duty on diesel is currently charged at 53p – the same rate as the UK, a litre only costs 159p on average.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • MP calls for delayed Sandycroft flood prevention works to be completed “without any further hold-ups”
  • Two late Iran goals leaves Wales’ World Cup hopes hanging by thread
  • North Wales’s health board is bracing itself for a difficult winter


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    MP calls for delayed Sandycroft flood prevention works to be completed “without any further hold-ups”

    News

    Two late Iran goals leaves Wales’ World Cup hopes hanging by thread

    News

    North Wales’s health board is bracing itself for a difficult winter

    News

    Another Deeside pub lost after plans to turn Hare and Hounds into flats given green light

    News

    Flintshire’s £8.4 million Marleyfield House care home officially opened by Health Minister

    News

    Flintshire housing development hangs in balance after confusion over community council comments

    News

    Road between Leeswood and Penyffordd back open following earlier vehicle fire

    News

    World Cup 2022: Connah’s Quay High School ready to cheer on former pupil as Wales take on Iran

    News

    Nurses in Wales to strike on two dates in December amid ongoing pay dispute

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn