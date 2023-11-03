Drivers asked to avoid A540 Parkgate Road following serious collision

The A540 Parkgate Road has been closed in both directions following a serious 'multi-vehicle' collision.

The closure stretches from the junction of A494 to the A550 Welsh Road, atTwo Mills Traffic Lights,

While details of the incident are still emerging, it is known that several vehicles are involved according to traffic report.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes to their destinations.

Chester Police said: "The A540 Parkgate Road in Woodbank is currently closed in both directions due to a serious collision."

The road is closed between Two Mills crossroads to the A5117. Please avoid the area."

A traffic report states: "A540 Parkgate Road both ways closed, slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident from A494 to A550 Welsh Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights)."

