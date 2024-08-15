Driver who suffered cardiac arrest on A55 meets police who helped save him

A man who suffered a cardiac arrest whilst driving home has met two police officers who helped save him.

Neville Owen was passing through the A55 Conwy Tunnel on August 21st last year when his van hit the walls after he collapsed behind the wheel.

Within minutes of the incident, Traffic Wales officer Leon Kynaston and his colleague were at the scene carrying out CPR.

Roads crime officers PC Duncan Logan and PC Huw Capper from North Wales Police then arrived with a defibrillator that saved his life.

Neville, from Llanfairpwll in Anglesey, had no recollection of the crash after the incident.

The 64-year-old recently met PC Logan and PC Capper at their base in St Asaph for the first time since the incident.

“Words can’t describe really how I feel,” he told them.

Recalling his symptoms from the day of the incident, Neville said: “That morning, I was having chest pains, thinking it was indigestion, so I took two tablets and went about my work.

“I stopped in Colwyn Bay on my way back and played a game of bowls. Halfway through the game, I wasn’t feeling well so I jumped in my van to come home.”

As he approached the tunnel, he recalled traffic had slowed down.

Neville said: “After that, I don’t remember anything. I woke up in hospital and saw my wife and the kids, and my brother were there.

“I said, what’s going on? It took a few minutes to get together and yes, I realised how lucky I was.”

He added: “If you have any chest pains at all, don’t assume it’s indigestion – get it checked out.

“This pain was right in the middle of my chest, like a stinging pain around the heart – as you would get with indigestion.”

PC Logan said: “We carry defibs as a routine on all the traffic cars, so when I arrived at the scene, I got it out straightaway, went over, got the pads on and then and pressed the button on the machine and just let it do its business.

“It advised to take a shock, so everyone took a step back and fortunately, that worked. Within a few minutes, the ambulance service arrived thankfully.

“I remember going home that evening and sitting down for a few minutes thinking, he’s alive.

“It’s nice to give somebody positive news because unfortunately, as part of our role as a police officer, we do go knocking on people’s doors telling them their loved ones have passed away. All I would say to people is, don’t be afraid to use a defib.”

Following the incident, the force has received an additional 30 defibrillators for police stations and vehicles through partnership working with Save a Life Cymru.

As a result, every Rural Crime Team car will now carry one of the life-saving devices, with the force’s Roads Crime Unit and Armed Alliance Officers already having them.

North Wales Police Health and Safety Manager Colin Jones said: “This generous donation from Save a Life Cymru could mean the difference between life and death – as it did with Neville. If someone is in cardiac arrest, time is critical.

“Defibrillators save lives and having access to them, particularly in rural areas, of which we have many in North Wales, is essential.”

Dr Len Nokes, Chair of Save a Life Cymru said: “I am delighted that Save a Life Cymru have secured new defibrillators for all the Rural Crime Team vehicles.

“We know a person’s only chance of surviving a cardiac arrest depends on a bystander acting quickly, calling 999, starting CPR and using a defibrillator.”