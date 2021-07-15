Drakeford urges more to come forward for vaccination with one in four adults under 40 yet to have jab

Wales’ first minister has urged more people to come forward for vaccination, with around one in four adults under the age of 40 yet to be vaccinated.

The call to jabs-in-arms comes after it was announced that coronavirus restrictions will be eased further to alert level one from Saturday 17 July.

This will mean that six people will be able to meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation and organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing can take place.

The move to alert level one was paused four weeks ago to allow for more vaccinations to take place due to the threat of the Delta variant.

During that time 400,000 vaccines were carried out, the majority of which were second doses.

However First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged more people to come forward for vaccination as restrictions are eased further to help protect themselves and those around them from coronavirus.

So far 2,277,055 eligible adults in Wales have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with 1,861,700 people fully vaccinated.

In North Wales 920,195 vaccinations have been carried out, 516,564 of which have been first doses and 403,631 second.

Speaking at the press conference yesterday afternoon, the first minister said that although Wales is on course to have fully vaccinated 85 per cent of all adults by August 7 – the earliest date the move to level zero could happen – it could increase this if more people come forward for vaccination.

He added that around one in four adults under the age of 40 have yet to be vaccinated and that there is “enough vaccine in the system” to carry out more vaccinations by the start of August.

The first minister said: “We have very good take up rates, helping to change the relationship with the virus. But we need more people to be vaccinated.

“One in four adults under 40 have yet to have any jab at all. And yet, it’s this age group, where we are seeing a higher levels of infection at the moment.

“Our ability to go up releasing restrictions will depend on in part on having high rates of vaccination in all age groups.

“So please come forward and take the vaccine. Here in Wales it’s never too late to be vaccinated.”

You can book an appointment to be vaccinated on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website, here.