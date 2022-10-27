Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Oct 2022

Domestic abuse survivors invited to share views on how North Wales Police dealt with their case

North Wales Police is holding an ‘informal event’ for domestic abuse survivors to share their views and experiences of how the force and its partners dealt with their case.

The purpose of the event is to learn from domestic abuse survivors’ feedback and help to improve their service.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We understand that attending the event may be difficult, but please be reassured that it will be safe and support services will be available to those attending if required.”

“The event will be an informal group discussion where those attending can contribute as much or as little as they feel comfortable in doing.”

“The online event will be via Teams at 1pm on Thursday 10th November.”

To register your interest or if you have any questions please email: kerry.sidney@northwales.police.uk

Police have said that ‘in order to maintain the safety and privacy of all attendees, we will require some personal details in order to confirm the identity of those attending. ”

“We will disclose the Microsoft Teams meeting details 48 hours in advance to attendees whose identities have been confirmed.”

