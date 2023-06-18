Dog miraculously survives 20-Metre fall down mine shaft in near Moel Famau
In a display of teamwork and courage, members of the North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation (NWCRO) and North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) managed to safely extract a dog from a mine shaft near Llanferres, close to the Flintshire border in Denbighshire.
The alarm was raised early on Sunday morning when it was suspected that a person may have fallen into a mine shaft.
Emergency services, including North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, were swiftly on the scene.
Their investigation revealed, however, that it was not a person but a dog that had taken a dangerous tumble down an underground shaft.
Recognising the complexity of the situation, NWCRO and NEWSAR were summoned to the scene.
Leveraging their combined expertise, the teams prepared the shaft for a safe descent, entering into the mine’s depths to reach the stranded canine.
Remarkably, the dog appeared unscathed after her tumble, showing more interest in a reunion with her owners and the prospect of treats than in her recent subterranean adventure.
The joyful reunion marked the successful end of what had started as a potentially tragic incident.
A spokesperson for NEWSAR explained: “Earlier today we were asked to assist NWFRS with what started as a person rescue, but soon became a dog rescue. Shortly afterwards it became clear that the incident was below ground and we called on colleagues in North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation to provide their expertise as well.”
The incident serves as a vivid reminder of the hidden dangers that former mining areas and disused mineshafts can pose to the public and their pets.
