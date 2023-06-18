Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 18th Jun 2023

Dog miraculously survives 20-Metre fall down mine shaft in near Moel Famau

In a display of teamwork and courage, members of the North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation (NWCRO) and North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) managed to safely extract a dog from a mine shaft near Llanferres, close to the Flintshire border in Denbighshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The alarm was raised early on Sunday morning when it was suspected that a person may have fallen into a mine shaft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emergency services, including North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, were swiftly on the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their investigation revealed, however, that it was not a person but a dog that had taken a dangerous tumble down an underground shaft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Photo: North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation

Recognising the complexity of the situation, NWCRO and NEWSAR were summoned to the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Leveraging their combined expertise, the teams prepared the shaft for a safe descent, entering into the mine’s depths to reach the stranded canine. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Remarkably, the dog appeared unscathed after her tumble, showing more interest in a reunion with her owners and the prospect of treats than in her recent subterranean adventure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The joyful reunion marked the successful end of what had started as a potentially tragic incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for NEWSAR explained: “Earlier today we were asked to assist NWFRS with what started as a person rescue, but soon became a dog rescue. Shortly afterwards it became clear that the incident was below ground and we called on colleagues in North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation to provide their expertise as well.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident serves as a vivid reminder of the hidden dangers that former mining areas and disused mineshafts can pose to the public and their pets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

