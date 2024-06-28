Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Jun 2024

Dog attack kills pedigree livestock in Flintshire

The North Wales Rural Crime Team is investigating a dog attack on livestock in Flintshire earlier this week.

The incident in the Afonwen area occurred between the evening of Sunday, 23 June, and Monday, 24 June, resulting in the deaths of a pedigree ewe and a lamb.

PC Ian Nicholls of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team reported, “Both animals were found with appalling injuries and bite marks consistent with a dog attack.”

“This is clearly an upsetting incident for the farm owners, and our enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

“This is an isolated location, but if anyone in the Afonwen area at this time saw anything suspicious, I would ask that they contact us.”

PC Nicholls also emphasised the importance of responsible dog ownership, urging all dog owners to ensure their pets are kept on a lead when walking in rural locations.

“Sheep farming is a primary source of income for farms, and protecting their livestock is paramount.”

“It is an offence to allow a dog to worry sheep.”

“Worrying includes attacking or chasing sheep, and in some circumstances, farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs if they are endangering their sheep.”

“It is vital to keep your dog on the lead around livestock, even if you can usually trust it to come to call. If you live in or near a farming area, you must make sure that your dog cannot escape from your property, as it may find its way onto land containing livestock,” he explained.

The North Wales Rural Crime Team continues to investigate the incident and is appealing to the public for any information that could aid their enquiries.

Information can be passed on to police by calling 101 and quoting reference: 24000565533.

