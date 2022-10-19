Diversions in place as armed police attend address in Connah’s Quay

Listen to this article

Armed police are attending an address in Connah’s Quay this afternoon.

The above picture was taken of armed officers close to the junction of Golftyn Lane / Kelsterton Road.

We are told diversions are in place through York Road behind the main road.

There is a stretch of around 250m of the B5129 that is closed off by police.

Thanks to Michael for the images.

More shortly.

Read Next