Diversions in place as armed police attend address in Connah’s Quay
|
Listen to this article
Armed police are attending an address in Connah’s Quay this afternoon.
The above picture was taken of armed officers close to the junction of Golftyn Lane / Kelsterton Road.
We are told diversions are in place through York Road behind the main road.
There is a stretch of around 250m of the B5129 that is closed off by police.
Thanks to Michael for the images.
More shortly.
Read Next
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com