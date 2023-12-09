Dispersal order will be in place across whole of North Flintshire area due to ‘planned events’

North Wales Police is implements a dispersal order across the entire Flintshire North Policing District this weekend

The order will be in effect from 5pm on Sunday, 10th December 2023, to 5am on Monday, 11th December 2023.

The measure comes in response to information received about 'planned events' that could potentially lead to anti-social behaviour, including driving.

The dispersal order encompasses a wide area, from Mancot to Connah's Quay, Flint, Holywell, and the Talacre area, along with all areas situated between these locations.

The proactive step by the police is taken under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, a piece of legislation designed to give police the authority to act swiftly in situations where anti-social behaviour is anticipated.

In addition to the dispersal order, local officers will also be conducting stops under the Road Traffic Act as part of Operation Limit, the National Drink and Drug Drive Campaign.

This campaign is part of a larger effort to ensure road safety and prevent incidents related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Chester city centre

A dispersal order will be in place across Chester city centre this weekend as part of ongoing efforts to keep people safe this festive period.

This weekend, you may see an increase in officers in the city to coincide with the uplift in visitors in the weeks before Christmas.

To support this, a dispersal order will be in place from 4pm today (Friday 8 December), until 4pm on Sunday 10 December.

The dispersal order will allow officers to ban anyone from the area for up to 48 hours to prevent disorder.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

It has been imposed under Section 34 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, making it an offence for anyone to return to a specific area for up to 48 hours.

The area covered by the order is highlighted in the map attached. The map is also provided to anyone issued with a direction to leave.

Inspector James Wilson said:

"The Christmas season always draws people to Chester, and we want everyone to enjoy their time here.

"These orders are additional tactical options that allow us to deal with anti-social behaviour head on.

"A number of officers will be out in key areas patrolling around the city and anyone with any concerns should speak to an officer."

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in their area is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website or call 101.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

