Designer of Alyn and Deeside politicians’ Christmas card awarded at festive prize giving ceremony

The designer of Alyn and Deeside politicians' Christmas card has been awarded at a festive prize giving ceremony.

Milana Franckeviciute won Mark Tami MP and Jack Sargeant MS's annual competition to design their festive e-card. The Sandycroft Community Primary School's excellent effort features Santa and his slay flying over a forest in silhouette against a winter sky.

Milana's winning artwork will be sent as an e-card to Labour leader Keir Starmer and First Minister Mark Drakeford, as well as residents across Alyn and Deeside.

In second place was Venerable Edward Morgan Catholic Primary School pupil Olivia Hartley, with a fantastic Santa, and Arthur Napier, of Ysgol Parc y Llan, Treuddyn, came third with a multi-coloured reindeer.

All were awarded with prizes, along with nine very talented runners up, at a special ceremony at Toyota Motor Manufacturing on Deeside Industrial Park today, watched by their proud parents or teachers.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Each prize-winner and runner-up received selection boxes, gift cards and art sets plus extra goodies including tickets to Chester Zoo, tickets to Theatr Clwyd's Rock and Roll Panto and tickets to Deeside Inflatable Park for those placed first, second and third. The children were also presented with certificates and a printed copy of their design.

"It was very difficult to choose a winner from the work of such talented young artists," said Mark Tami MP.

"We are very happy with Milana's beautiful design and will be proud to send it out to Keir Starmer, Mark Drakeford and our friends across the constituency this festive season."

Jack Sargeant added: "We're grateful to pupils of the 12 schools who entered for taking part, and we hope they enjoyed this morning's prizegiving. The standard really was incredibly high again this year.

"Thanks so much to our valued sponsors Toyota UK, Edwards Homes, WBS Ltd Building and Paving Centre, Theatr Clwyd, Airbus and Chester Zoo. They allow us to provide such great prizes to our winners."

In line with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, this year's overall winner will have their design produced as an e-card, to be kind to the environment. Using an ecard will cut out all the excessive paper used, and CO2 emitted by delivering the Christmas Cards.

