Design your dream ice cream to help Broughton Shopping Park celebrate its 25th anniversary

This year marks Broughton Shopping Park’s 25th anniversary and, to celebrate, the centre is calling on ice-cream lovers across the region to share their dream flavours, with one lucky winner having their design served up at the park’s big birthday bash next month.

From a unique taste inspired by Welsh delicacies to a twist on a classic chocolate, Broughton wants to hear what everyone’s perfect ice cream flavour would be.

The chosen ice cream will then be developed in partnership with local supplier, Deeside Creameries, before it is available for everyone to enjoy at Broughton’s birthday event, where there’ll be a whole host of entertainment to mark the centre’s 25th year, including live music and giveaways.

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “We’re hugely excited to be launching our celebrations to mark our 25th birthday by giving our customers the chance to churn up an exciting flavour to go on sale at the centre!

“It’s been a pleasure to welcome the local community over the past 25 years, and we can’t wait to celebrate our landmark anniversary together over a scoop of our very own ice cream!

“And this is just the beginning of a host of activity throughout the rest of the year, which we’re looking forward to sharing more details on in the coming weeks.”

Neil Molinari, Deeside Creameries owner, said: “We’ve been proudly serving up our signature vanilla cones to Broughton shoppers for almost 25 years now and so we’re honoured that the team has invited us to be a part of their birthday celebrations.

“We’re excited to bring the lucky winner’s flavour to life with the creation of the exclusive Broughton birthday ice cream next month!”

To enter, simply email [email protected] by Sunday 2nd June with a short description on why your flavour should scoop the win, with Broughton’s judging panel selecting the top spot based on taste appeal and creativity.

See full T&Cs here.