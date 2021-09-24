Deputy leader of Flintshire council says ‘news and media outlets’ are causing panic at the pumps

The deputy leader of the Flintshire council has said media outlets are causing people to panic buy at the petrol pumps.

Forecourts across Flintshire have seen queues building as people rush to get petrol following warnings and headlines of possible shortages.

Yesterday BP said it closed a small number of petrol stations due to the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers.

Two major supermarkets have said there are no problems with petrol supplies in Wales.

Tesco said it had a “good availability” with deliveries arriving every day.

Asda said that none of its Welsh petrol stations were affected and were fully operational, according to the BBC. In a post on Facebook, Cllr Christine Jones, Flintshire council deputy leader said: “Do not panic buy fuel, there is sufficient fuel in stock.” “The news and other media outlets are causing people to panic buy goods in supermarkets and this will lead to stockpiling and shortages again.” “This is irresponsible, as we saw what happened at the beginning of the first lockdown.”

Steve Coombe, of the Petrol Retailers Association, said: “There were no supply outages last week but there are some sites that are confirming delay in deliveries… they appear confined to London and the south-east [of England] and one or two in the Midlands, but they appear to be temporary in nature.”

He added: “Sometimes newspaper headlines can sensationalise… everyone keep calm, there is plenty of stock.”

“Those sites that have had problems are getting their fuel replenished.” The BBC writes.

Images shared across social media have shown long queues at many petrol stations locally.

Asda Queensferry has been one focal point for media attention today, one local news site has been live-streaming video of people putting petrol in their cars on its Facebook page.

The live feed has seen 900 people comment on it, many are criticising the media’s role in the panic buying.

Sandra said: “The media stirred everyone up!.. Saying there’s a shortage and telling people not to panic.”

Mark commented: “Who do have to thank for this, oh yes the media yet again, pleased with yourselves now you’ve successfully caused unnecessary panic yet again, pathetic. Your current headline re potential shortages is yet again inflammatory.”

Trev said: “Stop trying to make a story out of nothing and make the people of North Wales start panic buying.”

The AA president Edmund King said: “There is no shortage of fuel and thousands of forecourts are operating normally with just a few suffering temporary supply chain problems.”

“Fridays and the weekend always tend to be busier on forecourts as drivers either combine filling up with shopping runs, prepare for weekend trips or refuel for the start of the new working week.”

“Drivers should not fill up outside their normal routines because, even if the occasional petrol station is temporarily closed, others just down the road will be open.”