Departing First Minister appoints Jack Sargeant as Minister following Cabinet resignations

Vaughan Gething has reshuffled his top team, appointing Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant to his first ministerial role.

The reshuffle comes a day after Mr Gething, who took office less than four months ago, announced he was starting the process of stepping down as First Minister.

His decision came in the wake of the resignation of three ministers and the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser earlier that day.

Mr Gething’s leadership has been mired in controversy over a £200,000 donation from a convicted polluter, a lost no-confidence vote, and the sacking of a minister accused of leaking.

Julie James, Lesley Griffiths, Mick Antoniw, and Jeremy Miles penned letters of resignation after the First Minister initially resisted their calls to stand down for the good of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mr Gething said, “I am this evening announcing changes to my ministerial team.”

“I have asked Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside, to join my team as the Minister for Social Partnership.”

Mr. Gething also mentioned the broadening of several ministerial portfolios and his intention to retain oversight of ongoing discussions with TATA, in collaboration with the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport, and North Wales, Ken Skates.

As Minister for Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant’s responsibilities will include the implementation of the Social Partnership and Public Procurement Act, overseeing the Social Partnership Council, promoting the Living Wage and Fair Work, remote working, tourism, the hospitality sector, the creative sector (including Creative Wales), and retail.

The new look cabinet: