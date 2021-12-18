Delyn MS thanks youngsters for annual Christmas card competition

Member of the Senedd for Delyn, Hannah Blythyn has thanked pupils from five schools across the constituency for their entries into her annual Christmas card competition.

Ms Blythyn said: “I had more entries this year from ever before which made the task of choosing a winner even harder – although it is one of my favourite jobs of the year. It’s great to see how much creativity our students have.”

Pupils from Ysgol Pen Coch, Argoed High School, Ysgol Merllyn, Trelawnyd VA School and Ysgol Croes Atti entered the competition which was sponsored thanks to a local manufacturing firm, Nice-Pak, which is based in Flint.

The winner was 10-year-old Nancy Thomas from Ysgol Pen Coch. Ms Blythyn said: “I chose Nancy’s design for its sense of fun and simplicity. It was great to be able to present her with a framed image of her design at the school.

“Her design will now be winging its way to constituents, colleagues and friends across Flintshire, Wales and beyond.

“Congratulations to the runners’ up in the competition: Manon Butler, Year 8, from Argoed High School; Mason, a Year 6 pupil from Ysgol Merllyn; nine-year-old Charlotte Platts from Trelawnyd VA School and Year 5 pupil Kiera Cliff from Ysgol Croes Atti.”

Alison Roberts, CSR and Communications Manager from Nice-Pak said: “Nice-Pak are happy to sponsor such a worthwhile local initiative – the very jolly reindeer has been sent to all our customers, who include large supermarkets. It was great to meet Nancy and some of the other entrants.”