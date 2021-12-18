Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 18th Dec 2021

Updated: Sat 18th Dec

Delyn MS thanks youngsters for annual Christmas card competition

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Member of the Senedd for Delyn, Hannah Blythyn has thanked pupils from five schools across the constituency for their entries into her annual Christmas card competition.

Ms Blythyn said: “I had more entries this year from ever before which made the task of choosing a winner even harder – although it is one of my favourite jobs of the year. It’s great to see how much creativity our students have.”

Pupils from Ysgol Pen Coch, Argoed High School, Ysgol Merllyn, Trelawnyd VA School and Ysgol Croes Atti entered the competition which was sponsored thanks to a local manufacturing firm, Nice-Pak, which is based in Flint.

The winner was 10-year-old Nancy Thomas from Ysgol Pen Coch. Ms Blythyn said: “I chose Nancy’s design for its sense of fun and simplicity. It was great to be able to present her with a framed image of her design at the school. 

“Her design will now be winging its way to constituents, colleagues and friends across Flintshire, Wales and beyond. 

“Congratulations to the runners’ up in the competition:  Manon Butler, Year 8, from Argoed High School; Mason, a Year 6 pupil from Ysgol Merllyn; nine-year-old Charlotte Platts from Trelawnyd VA School and Year 5 pupil Kiera Cliff from Ysgol Croes Atti.”

Alison Roberts, CSR and Communications Manager from Nice-Pak said: “Nice-Pak are happy to sponsor such a worthwhile local initiative – the  very jolly  reindeer has been sent to all our customers, who include large supermarkets. It was great to meet Nancy and some of the other entrants.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Appeal for CCTV footage after food items over cars and properties in Deeside

News

Queuing traffic on A494 at Aston Hill due to lane closure for ’emergency repairs’

News

Jack Sargeant Column: ‘We need to pull together to see us through another difficult Christmas period’

News

More than 43% over 18s in Flintshire boosted against COVID-19

News

Deestriders Running Club to bring back annual Couch to 5k in New Year

News

Wales’ Chief Medical officer to write to those on shielding list with fresh advice on keeping safe from omicron

News

Man appears in court charged with causing criminal damage to two North Wales vaccination centres

Denbighshire

End of an era as Airbus delivers last A380 super jumbo

News

Mark Drakeford press conference on measures being taken to control the spread of the Omicron variant

News





Read 490,182 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn