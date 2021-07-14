Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn is encouraging Flintshire residents to join in with ‘Plastic Free July’

Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn is encouraging residents to get involved with local initiatives to reduce unnecessary single-use plastic,

Plastic Free July is a month-long campaign to help promote alternatives to reduce the amount of single-use plastics we use.

The campaign is a key initiative of the Plastic Free Foundation which is working towards a vision of seeing a world free of plastic waste.

From humble beginnings in 2011, the award-winning Plastic Free July campaign is the result of years of hard work.

It was started by Rebecca Prince-Ruiz – the founder of the Plastic Free Foundation – and a small team in local government in Western Australia, and is now one of the most influential environmental campaigns in the world.

Millions of people across the globe take part every year, with many committing to reducing plastic pollution far beyond the month of July.

“Plastic Free July isn’t just about buying a reusable cup or bag, it’s giving people the tools to change their habits, to pause and think how we as individuals can make an impact for the better and reduce our reliance on plastic.” Erin Rhoads, author of ‘Waste Not’ has said.

Hannah Blythyn MS said: “This Plastic Free July, I’m proud that we continue to lead the way in tackling plastic waste, both locally here in Flintshire and nationally across Wales.

Building on our record as a global leader on recycling, I was pleased to last year launch a consultation on banning or restricting the most commonly littered single-use plastics.

Following the Senedd elections in May, this new Welsh Government will go further and faster to tackle single-use plastic in Wales as part of our collective ambition to reduce waste in the first place, moving towards a truly circular economy and rising to the challenge of the climate crisis.”

Ms Blythyn has praised the effort of local businesses already adapting to a ‘plastic free’ future – including those in Mold and Caerwys taking part in the ‘Naked Takeaway’ pilot scheme, and the ‘Good Health Emporium’ which has installed a refill station in order to reduce single-use plastic use in their shop.

The Delyn MS continued: “When it comes to tackling the scourge of plastic waste, we all have a responsibility to play our part, from grassroots to government and everything in between.”

“And we are blazing a trail doing just that here at home in Flintshire – from local litter picks to the excellent efforts of groups like Mold Plastic Reduction, Repair Cafes and reuse initiatives. I am committed to continuing to do my bit, whether that’s changing my own habits, getting stuck in with litter picks in communities across the constituency or championing change at a national level.”

“Plastic Free July takes place throughout the month and more information about resources, events and how to get involved can be found on their website, plasticfreejuly.org.”

[Pictured above left: Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn, right: Chris Ansloos and Ste Spooner from Spoons and Forks cafe in Mold who are taking part in the ‘Naked Takeaway’ pilot]