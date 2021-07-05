Delyn MP launches transport survey to hear local views following “Welsh Government inaction”

A Flintshire MP is encouraging all local residents to take part in his transport survey following an announcement last month that all new road building projects in Wales are being put on hold.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has launched a survey to hear local residents’ views on transport and road-building.

Last month, the Welsh Government announced a freeze on new road building projects including the £300 million Red Route in Flintshire.

Instead of investing in new road networks, the Welsh Government will instead look to carry out a review of highway schemes across Wales, which will focus more on maintaining existing roads rather than building new ones.

Ministers want to study the impact that road traffic has on climate change and all proposed schemes will be reviewed by an expert panel.

The move will impact the so called Deeside Red Route scheme, a new 13km two-lane dual carriageway linking the A55 at Northop with the A494 and A550 north of Deeside Parkway Junction via the Flintshire Bridge.

The Delyn MP has welcomed the freezing of the Red Route scheme as it “will cause irreparable damage to local wildlife and farmland, Rob welcomes the freeze for this ill-thought through route.” He said.

But while all governments have a responsibility to tackle climate change, it should not be at the “expense of improving vital transport infrastructure – which is currently heavily relied upon in rural areas such as Delyn due to a historic lack of investment in public transport.” Rob Roberts said.

With local traffic problems remaining, the Delyn MP is calling for the Welsh Government to provide “real solutions to issues like the Red Route, and for proper investment in Wales’ transport infrastructure.”

He has launched a local transport survey to give residents the opportunity to share their views about local roads and transport, as well as the focus of the Welsh Government’s review going forward.

Rob Roberts said: “It’s worrying that at a time when the Welsh Government should be investing in our roads, instead they abandon them. Wales’ road infrastructure is at breaking point and if we do not invest in them soon, we will all suffer.”

“In Delyn, one of the biggest issues is transport infrastructure so while I welcome the news that the Red Route is being halted, a huge traffic problem remains which needs to be fixed as soon as possible.”

“I have launched my transport survey to give residents the chance to share their views and I hope the Welsh Government will take local residents views seriously and fix our roads!”

To take part in the survey click here.