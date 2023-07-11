Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 11th Jul 2023

Delivery firm DX opens new depot in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delivery firm DX has opened a new depot in Deeside as it continues with its ambitious UK-wide expansion plans. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new depot is the first new opening in DX’s current financial year, following the successful launch of nine depots in the previous year, which concluded on 1 July 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move is part of DX’s ongoing evolution of its network in the North Wales and North West regions, and follows a recent agreement to take over 15 sites previously operated by Tuffnells Parcels Express Limited. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The newly opened Deeside site, which spans 9,900 square feet, is situated on Sandycroft Industrial Estate and will serve the firm’s parcels operation within the DX Express division, offering secure, tracked deliveries to both businesses and consumers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility, the depot will operate with a focus on reducing carbon emissions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This will include the use of energy-efficient lighting and other measures, and the depot’s location will facilitate a reduction in stem mileages- the distance to and from a delivery zoe – resulting in lower fuel consumption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paul Ibbetson, CEO of DX plc, remarked on the development, stating: “We have substantially expanded our depot network over the last two years, and this latest addition further increases our capability in the North West and North Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The investments will ensure that we maintain our very high customer service levels as we continue to grow the business. Service is integral – and critical – to our ongoing successful growth and development.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

