Delays on M56 heading towards North Wales due to a “carriageway defect” – again!

Two lanes of the M56 are closed in Cheshire due to a “carriageway defect.”

It follows a similar closure on the same stretch on Monday for the same reason.

National Highways has said that two lanes are closed westbound between junction 12, Runcorn and junction 14 Stanlow as a result of the carriageway defect.

Contractors are on the way to carry out repairs.

2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M56 westbound in #Cheshire between J12 (#Runcorn) & J14 (#Stanlow) due to a carriageway defect. Our contractors en-route to carry out repairs. There’s a 45 minute delay on approach with 2.5 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/9xDZXOe5uL — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) April 13, 2022

Lates traffic report states: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.”