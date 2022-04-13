Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 13th Apr 2022

Updated: Wed 13th Apr

Delays on M56 heading towards North Wales due to a “carriageway defect” – again!

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two lanes of the M56 are closed in Cheshire due to a “carriageway defect.”

It follows a similar closure on the same stretch on Monday for the same reason.

National Highways has said that two lanes are closed westbound between junction 12, Runcorn and junction 14 Stanlow as a result of the carriageway defect.

Contractors are on the way to carry out repairs.

Lates traffic report states: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on M56 Westbound from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Rare Kemp’s Ridley turtle rescued from Talacre beach could soon be heading to Gulf of Mexico

News

‘Secure your bikes’ warning from Police after attempted theft in Deeside

News

Abusive man who refused to get off Chester to Holyhead train caused £4000 worth of delays

News

S4C series following North Wales Roads Policing Team returns to screens

News

Further call for vigilance as motorbike thieves continue to target Deeside Industrial Estate

News

Mold takeaway plans receive green light despite neighbours’ objections

News

Old church school in Halkyn could be turned into holiday lets

News

Flintshire Jobs Fair – 50 local companies and organisations have so far signed up to take part

News

Russell Marsh sentenced to life in jail over murder of Shotton mum Jade Ward

News





Read 414,526 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn