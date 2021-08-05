All lanes back open on A55 in Flintshire after ‘cattle on the road’ caused delays

Update: All lanes are back open.

**Update 14:16** Block completed 👍. https://t.co/h13ZcIPuUV — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 5, 2021

Earlier report: There are delays reported on the A55 in Flintshire due to cattle on the road.

There is queuing traffic on the eastbound side from Ewloe to Northop.

There is around 3 miles of queuing traffic and delays are quoted at 17 minutes.

A traffic report for the area states: “Queueing traffic due to traffic break and cattle on road on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound between J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) and J34 A494 Mold Road (Ewloe).”

It was first reported at 1.57pm.