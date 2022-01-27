A494 all lanes back open following earlier collision at Queensferry

Final Update: All lanes are now back open.

**Update 09:47** Incident now clear ⬇️ https://t.co/NbWyjLsPkG — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) January 27, 2022

09:30 Update – One lane closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work and earlier accident on A494 Aston Road Eastbound.

Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall East). Traffic can now get through again after the road was blocked earlier.

09:05 Update – One lane looks to be back open.

Latest traffic report states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbound) at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).”

“Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall East).”

“Traffic can now get through again after the road was blocked earlier.”

“Camera images show lane two (of two) is blocked by emergency vehicles, affecting traffic heading towards the M56.”

8:50 Update – The A494 in Queensferry has been closed eastbound near Asda as emergency services deal with a collision.

Inrix traffic website states: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbound)at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall East). Affecting traffic heading towards the M56 at Ellesmere Port.”

8:40 Update – Traffic now backed up around 5 miles to A55 Northop Hall – One lane remains closed at Queensferry following a collision – delays of around 35 mins.

8:20 Update – Traffic maps show around two miles of stationary traffic past Ewloe, delays quotes at around 20 minutes.

Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the A494 in Queensferry following a collision.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side just past the Asda exit slip road.

One lane is blocked and there is queuing traffic back along Aston Hill.

⚠️Warning ⚠️#A494 Eastbound Queensferry. Lane 2 – Currently blocked due to collision. Traffic officers and police en route. Heavy congestion in the area. Please proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/CN25xuYu24 — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) January 27, 2022

A local traffic report states: One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbounbt) at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Congestion to just after A55 J34 (Ewloe). Lane two (of two) is blocked, affecting traffic heading towards the M56 at Ellesmere Port.