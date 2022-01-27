Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Jan 2022

Updated: Thu 27th Jan

A494 all lanes back open following earlier collision at Queensferry

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Final Update: All lanes are now back open.

09:30 Update – One lane closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work and earlier accident on A494 Aston Road Eastbound.

Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall East). Traffic can now get through again after the road was blocked earlier.

09:05 Update – One lane looks to be back open.

Latest traffic report states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbound) at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).”

“Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall East).”

“Traffic can now get through again after the road was blocked earlier.”

“Camera images show lane two (of two) is blocked by emergency vehicles, affecting traffic heading towards the M56.”

8:50 Update – The A494 in Queensferry has been closed eastbound near Asda as emergency services deal with a collision.

Inrix traffic website states: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbound)at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall East). Affecting traffic heading towards the M56 at Ellesmere Port.”

8:40 Update – Traffic now backed up around 5 miles to A55 Northop Hall – One lane remains closed at Queensferry following a collision – delays of around 35 mins.

8:20 Update –  Traffic maps show around two miles of stationary traffic past Ewloe, delays quotes at around 20 minutes.

Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the A494 in Queensferry following a collision.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side just past the Asda exit slip road.

One lane is blocked and there is queuing traffic back along Aston Hill.

A local traffic report states: One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (eastbounbt) at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Congestion to just after A55 J34 (Ewloe). Lane two (of two) is blocked, affecting traffic heading towards the M56 at Ellesmere Port.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

‘Urgent action’ needed to tackle lorry driver shortage in Wales as report highlights poor working conditions

News

Flintshire based wet wipe manufacturer bags top global employer award for 9th year running 

News

Hawarden’s Glynne Arms hosting Burns inspired feasting and drinking with Dà Mhìle distillery

News

Grieving families of Nicola Faith crew vow to prevent further tragedies on anniversary of vessel’s disappearance

Conwy

Online stalker jailed for nine years at Chester Crown Court

News

Calls for Wales specific inquiry into Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic have once again been made

News

Police are looking for a man who racially abused a family with 4 year old child on a North Wales train

News

Hospital-acquired Covid infections investigations announced by Welsh Government

News

The Highway Code: 8 changes you need to know from 29 January 2022

News





Read 378,380 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn