Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Feb 2024

Delays of around 30 minutes on A55 in Flintshire due to ongoing roadworks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are delays on the A55 Eastbound between J34 Ewloe Loop and J36A Broughton Retail Park due to ongoing roadworks.

Drivers are facing delays this morning of around 30 minutes, according to traffic sensors.

Motorists using this stretch of the A55 have been warned to prepare for a series of lane closures over the next few weeks as essential maintenance work takes place on the main route between Cheshire and Flintshire.

 

The project, focusing on the section between Junction 36 Broughton and the border between England and Wales, aims to address critical issues with the underlying concrete bays and the road surface.

Resurfacing work began on the eastbound side earlier this month and will last until 3 March.

This period will see a mix of overnight weekday closures, weekend closures, and daytime lane restrictions.

These improvements are expected to result in a quieter road surface, increased safety, and fewer unplanned closures for emergency repairs.

Traffic Wales said, “Since January 2020, we have done about 98 temporary road repairs on this section.”

“More than half of these repairs were done during the day with rolling roadblocks and overnight. Doing this work now will reduce daytime disruption from roadblocks and from overnight closure.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Clwydian Range: Call for volunteers to help protect endangered Curlews this season
  • Flintshire winners announced of £50k fund for North Wales community projects
  • Flintshire students graduate from Children’s University programme

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Clwydian Range: Call for volunteers to help protect endangered Curlews this season

    News

    Flintshire winners announced of £50k fund for North Wales community projects

    News

    Flintshire students graduate from Children’s University programme

    News

    Buckley family lacing up their running shoes to take on the MBNA Chester 10k for Hope House

    News

    Consultants sought for North-East Wales National Park plan

    News

    Deeside groups benefit from Anwyl Homes £5,000 fund

    News

    Deeside based Redrow among eight of the UK’s leading house builders facing competition probe

    News

    Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire due to ongoing roadworks

    News

    Police issue warning to owners of Mercedes Sprinter van following upsurge in thefts locally

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn