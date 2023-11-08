Deestriders Running Club’s athletes prove their mettle in a series of challenging events
Deestriders Running Club’s athletes have proven their mettle in a series of challenging events this past weekend, starting with the thrilling ‘Dash in the Dark’ at Llandegla Forest on Friday night.
The forest came alive with the energetic strides of Allan Mckeown, who led the pack with a commendable time of 31:40, followed by clubmates Paul Lewtey, Christine Cammillare, Fred Aird, and Debbie Mary Parry.
The athletic endeavors continued overseas on Saturday at Park Sonsbeek parkrun in Arnhem, Netherlands, where Jess McKinlay excelled as the first lady, clocking in at 23:45.
This international achievement reflects the club’s growing reputation and the individual talents within its ranks.
Sunday’s events brought further challenges, with Gary Martin, Debbie Parry, and Sarah Monteith completing the grueling and muddy Delamere half marathon.
Their perseverance through the adverse conditions was mirrored by Michelle Bowes, who tackled the sandy terrains of the Newborough half marathon, finishing with an impressive time of 1:55:14.
Despite the inclement weather, the second Border League fixture unfolded at Birkenhead Park. Max Dowell led the Deestriders with a time of 33:58, closely followed by a determined cohort including Nick Bartley, Antony Woodall, and Allan Mckeown.
The women’s contingent showed equal determination, with Christine Cammillare and Jay Jennions posting strong finishes, supported by Donna Griffiths, Bridget Aldridge, and Sue Williams.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News