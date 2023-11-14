Deestriders runner takes on 60k Pen Llyn Winter Ultra
Over the weekend of November 11-12, 2023, the Deestriders Running Club saw remarkable performances from its members in a series of challenging events, ranging from ultra-marathons to local parkruns.
Nige Parr (pictured above) led the way on Saturday with an impressive effort in the 60k Pen Llyn Winter Ultra.
Despite facing tough conditions underfoot that led to a couple of falls, Nigel completed the scenic yet demanding course, which started and finished in Pwllheli, in a time of 7:47:50.
This timing placed him in the top 25% of participants. Nigel noted the event as a fulfilling experience despite not achieving his anticipated time.
Meanwhile, at the Millennium Country parkrun in Bedfordshire, Debbie Parry clocked in at 29:26.
Her performance stood out at her home event, showcasing the club’s presence in shorter distance runs.
At the same time, Darren Low made a notable achievement at the Birkenhead 5k event. Low set a personal record with a swift 23:21, marking his fastest ever 5k run.
On Sunday, the action continued with Allan Mckeown and Matt Davies participating in the Clwydian Hills Fell Race.
The pair faced wet and muddy conditions, compounded by fog that led them to lose their way briefly.
Despite these challenges, they finished the race in a commendable 2 hours and 21 minutes, demonstrating the tenacity and spirit of the club.
The weekend’s events concluded with another highlight from Andy Billington, who competed in the Alton Towers half marathon.
Andy achieved a personal best, finishing the undulating course in 1:37:29, an improvement of three minutes on his previous record.
