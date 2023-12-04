Deestriders: Llandegla’s 6k Dash In The Dark lights up the weekend

Friday night saw the spirited latest instalment of the 6k Dash In The Dark at Llandegla Forest, where Christine Cammillare emerged victorious in the LV40 category, completing the course in an impressive 34:50.



Other notable performances included Gary Martin, who finished the course in 38:10, and Michelle Bowes, who clocked in at 41:35.

The event not only tested the runners' endurance but also their ability to navigate the challenging forest terrain.

Kev Burns' Milestone Amidst Freezing Conditions

In another part of the country, Kev Burns completed his 100th parkrun in Ellesmere Port.

His achievement, clocking a steady 29:36, came on a weekend where several events were cancelled due to the freezing weather conditions.

Kev's dedication to parkrun, evident in reaching this milestone, serves as an inspiration to the running community.



Border League Race Battles Weather

The weekend also saw the third Border League race at Wrexham Industrial Estate, which was nearly cancelled due to adverse weather forecasts.

Thanks to the determined efforts of Wrexham AAC and their volunteers, the race proceeded as planned.

Participants like Max Dowell and Tony Woodall faced the elements, finishing in 35:06 and 36:50 respectively.

Valencia Marathon: A Personal Best for James Bruce

Away from the UK's freezing temperatures, James Bruce faced a different challenge in the Valencia marathon.



Despite experiencing difficulties at the 21-mile mark, James managed to achieve a stunning personal best of 2:47:06.

His perseverance and resilience in the face of physical exhaustion were a testament to the spirit of long-distance running.

Latest News