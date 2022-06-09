Reports of a burst water main ‘affecting the water supply’ in Deeside

There are reports of a burst water main affecting supplies in parts of Deeside today, Thursday, June 9.

According to a map on the Welsh Water website, a large area stretching from Shotton to Manor Lane in Hawarden is affected.

Welsh Water said: “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area. ”

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water.”

“We expect all supplies to be fully restored by early this afternoon”

In an update just after 11am Welsh Water said: “Our teams are working extremely hard to get this burst main fixed as quickly and as effectively as possible.”

“You may also experience discolouration to your water supply.

“This will clear when you run the cold kitchen supply. ”

“We have a team on site and your supply should be clear later today.”

“Welsh Water apologise for the inconvenience, and thank you for bearing with us whilst we get this fixed.”