Deeside towns get share of £1.5 million safer streets fund

Two towns in Deeside are to get a share of £1.5 million funding to make the streets of north Wales safer.

The Safer Streets Fund is a £75 million Home Office programme that encourages Police and Crime Commissioners and local authorities to bid for investment for initiatives to prevent neighbourhood crime.

The aim of the project is to support areas experiencing crime across England and Wales, such as domestic burglary, robbery, theft, vehicle crime, anti-social behaviour (ASB), and violence against women and girls (VAWG) in public spaces, including in the night-time economy.

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s team worked closely with North Wales Police, local authorities, schools, justice services and third sector partners to ensure the bid had as much support as possible across the areas receiving funding.

In Flintshire, the successful bid targets the Shotton and Queensferry areas and amounts to £385,125.

The funding will be used for projects including the installation of re-deployable cameras, street lighting and landscape improvements to help improve natural surveillance.

The funding will also target areas that have been the focus of increased acquisitive crime and anti-social behaviour.

There will also be provision for community development work, with a specific focus around young people.

Partners involved in the Flintshire bid were North Wales Police, Flintshire County Council, Flintshire Youth Justice Services and services involved in working to prevent violence against women in North Wales.

Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, Andy Dunbobbin, said: “I am delighted that the bid for funding from the Safer Streets initiative has been such a success and I would like to thank everyone involved in making sure we secured this money for North Wales.

“I am determined that residents and visitors to North Wales feel as safe and secure as possible in their communities and this funding will go a great way to tackling some of the crime hotspots across the region.”

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Public Health and Public Protection, Councillor Chris Bithell, said: “I welcome the news that the Home Office have awarded Flintshire this funding, it will make a difference to the quality of life of those who live and work in this area.”

“Through adopting a partnership approach to tackling crime and disorder we can make a difference.”

Wrexham is to benefit from funding of £491,644, which will go towards a number of projects.

The Holyhead Town project on Anglesey will recieve £692,149.