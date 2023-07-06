Deeside schoolboy spots three-foot snake slithering along cycle path next to A494
An unsuspecting Deeside schoolboy had an unusual start to his day as he stumbled upon a three-foot-long snake slithering along a local cycle path on his way to school.
The snake, thought to be a granite corn snake, was spotted on the walkway that runs alongside the A494 at Aston Hill.
The boy’s mum, Fiona Wynne-Evans, posted a series of photos of the reptile on social media and asked, “Has anyone lost a snake?”
Corn snakes, while not native to the UK, are a popular choice for pet owners.
They can grow to around 150cm long, with females often being larger than males, while they are not venomous, like all snakes, they do possess the capability to bite.
Fiona said the snake was taken to a friend and the owner was later found
This unexpected find brings attention to the challenges associated with keeping non-native species as pets, particularly during recent spells of hot weather which make these cold-blooded creatures more active.
The RSPCA recently warned exotic pet owners about the importance of secure enclosures, as warmer weather can increase the likelihood of these animals escaping.
The animal welfare organisation received a worrying 1,219 reports concerning pet snakes in distress last year, peaking at nearly six calls per day during the hottest summer months.
RSPCA Scientific Officer, Evie Button, emphasised, “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.”
She urged pet snake owners to be particularly vigilant during summer when snakes become notably more active.
Whilst it seems this particular slippery character took itself off for a morning sliver, the RSPCA said it deals with many abandoned reptiles whose owners can no longer meet their needs.
The RSPCA advises potential snake owners to undertake comprehensive research about the specific needs of the species they intend to keep.
They emphasise that only those who can fully cater to these needs should consider keeping a snake as a pet.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News