Deeside Round Table hosting charity brunch to help combat winter blues
Deeside Round Table is hosting an event aimed at promoting mental health awareness while offering a morning of culinary and musical delight.
The “Beat The Blues Brunch,” organised in collaboration with Alyn & Deeside XRT 41 Club and Deeside Ladies Circle, is set to take place on Sunday, 14th January at Hawarden Masonic Hall.
This event emerges as a beacon of positivity and communal support, strategically placed the day before the so-called ‘Blue Monday’ – a date often considered the most depressing day of the year.
The brunch showcases the talents of award-winning chefs Danny Burke and Col Devitt, who will be serving a sumptuous menu featuring both full English and continental options.
The brunch is guaranteed to be a gastronomic delight, with the finest ingredients supplied by David Joinson Quality Meats.
To enhance the experience, attendees will be serenaded by the melodious tunes of Helen Shanley Music and Work in Progress, adding a community spirit to the event.
This gathering is more than just an opportunity to savour excellent food and music.
It stands as a vital initiative in promoting mental health awareness and self-care.
In a society where mental health often takes a backseat, events like this play a crucial role in bringing the conversation to the forefront.
By integrating entertainment with a cause, the organisers aim to create an environment where awareness and support for mental health issues are openly discussed and addressed.
Furthermore, the event serves a charitable purpose, with every ticket sold contributing directly to local mental health charities Art & Soul Tribe and Work in Progress.
These organisations have been instrumental in providing support, inspiration, and education regarding mental health in the local area.
The funds raised will aid them in continuing their vital work, offering a lifeline to those grappling with mental health challenges.
There will be two sittings available at 9 am and 11 am, with tickets priced at a modest £10.
A spokesperson for Deeside Round Table said: “Let’s beat the blues and put positive mental health in the heart of January.”
To book, click here.
