Deeside Round Table launches Christmas ‘Tree-Cycle Scheme’
Deeside Round Table has once again stepped up to provide an eco-friendly solution for post-Christmas cleanup with its tree recycling scheme.
This innovative programme, set to run from Friday, 5th January to Monday, 8th January, offers residents of the Deeside area (including postal areas CH4, CH5, CH6, CH7) a convenient way to dispose of their real Christmas trees while supporting local community projects.
For a small donation of £10, residents can have their Christmas trees collected right from their doorsteps.
Deeside Round Table emphasises that the money raised will go back to the local community.
This initiative not only simplifies the often cumbersome process of tree disposal but also turns it into an opportunity for residents to contribute to meaningful local causes.
Often, trees are left to shed their needles in cars or prove difficult to transport for disposal.
The ‘Tree-cycle Scheme’ offers a hassle-free alternative while simultaneously supporting charitable activities in the Deeside area.
Participants are encouraged to register their addresses and mobile numbers when buying a ticket for the scheme.
While the collection dates are currently set for 5th to 7th January, the organisation notes that these may vary or extend based on demand.
In a post on their Facebook page, Deeside Round Table said: “Every penny we collect will be channelled directly into uplifting the vulnerable and positively impacting our local community.”
“There’s no need for you to wait around! Just leave your tree in a spot that’s easy to spot and reach, outside your home.”
“Make sure it’s free of tinsel, decorations, and any stands or pots. We’ll handle the rest.”
“Seize this opportunity to make a tangible difference in your community and to the environment!”
Click this link to participate.
