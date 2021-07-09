Deeside politicians encourage residents to get tested even if not displaying COVID symptoms

Two Deeside politicians are urging residents to get tested even if they are not displaying COVID symptoms.

Mark Tami MP and Jack Sargeant MS are reminding people in the area that testing and isolating is the best way to control the spread of Coronavirus.

Everyone over the age of 11 living, working or studying in Flintshire and who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get free Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests.

The tests can be picked up at sites across Flintshire you can find your nearest location here www.flintshire.gov.uk/covidtesting

1 in 3 people who have coronavirus do not have symptoms and are carrying the virus without knowing it, putting friends, family, and loved ones at risk.

To help stop the spread everyone in Flintshire is being urged to get tested. The more people who take the test the better we can stop the spread.

If you are unable to collect testing kits in person, you can order them for home delivery at https://gov.wales/get-rapid-lateral-flow-covid-19-tests-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms

You should not get an LFD test if you are experiencing any of the main symptoms of COVID-19: a new continuous cough; a high temperature; loss of or change to sense of smell or taste. Self-isolate immediately (along with the rest of your household) and book a PCR test at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Mark Tami MP said : “I know it has been an incredibly tough 18 months but the virus has not gone away and we mut continue to be vigilant and control the spread of COVID”

“That is why it is so important to get tested. You can pick up tests at sites across Flintshire and it is really important that residents get tested so we can control the spread of the virus.”

Jack Sargeant added:

“Case rates are rising across Flintshire and we know that around a third of people carrying the virus will do so without symptoms, this means they are unwittingly spreading Coronavirus. “

“This is why is absolutely vital people get tested.”